Lakota superintendent hopeful school year will be less impacted by COVID-19

Central Office and building principals and assistant principals return to full-time work next week.

Miller said the district is eager to the start of what will be the fourth consecutive school year with a part or all of the school schedule impacted to some degree by the pandemic since COVID-19′s onset in March 2020.

“I’m so looking forward to it. I’m very excited … for a great school year,” said Miller. “I’m very excited about our building leadership and the leadership we have at Central Office and district wide.”

The coming school year will also include more opportunities for school parents and residents to learn and provide their feedback on the still-developing facilities plan for the district, which could eventually see some of the older schools closed and others renovated and upgraded, he said.

The four different facilities plans now being considered and reviewed by the public “will be a huge investment for our community and for our district for decades to come.”