Lakota superintendent hopeful school year will be less impacted by COVID-19

The leader of Southwest Ohio's largest suburban school system said he is optimistic that though the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the coming school year "will be a more normal school year than we have seen in the past couple of years." Matt Miller, superintendent of the 17,000-student Lakota Schools, shared that and other thoughts earlier this week during an online chat with school parents and residents in Butler County's largest school district.

The leader of Southwest Ohio’s largest suburban school system said he is optimistic that though the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the coming school year “will be a more normal school year than we have seen in the past couple of years.” Matt Miller, superintendent of the 17,000-student Lakota Schools, shared that and other thoughts earlier this week during an online chat with school parents and residents in Butler County’s largest school district. (Photo By Michael D. Clark\Journal-News)

33 minutes ago

The leader of Southwest Ohio’s largest suburban school system said he is optimistic that though the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the coming school year “will be a more normal school year than we have seen in the past couple of years.”

Matt Miller, superintendent of the 17,000-student Lakota Schools, shared that and other thoughts earlier this week during an online chat with school parents and residents in Butler County’s largest school district.

Classes for the 2022-2023 school year will begin with a repeat of the staggered opening employed by Lakota last year where students are divided alphabetically by first letter of their last name with half starting school on Aug. 16 and then the remaining students having their opening day on Aug. 17.

All students in 1-12 grades will then attend together on Aug. 18 with kindergarten students beginning their schooling on a different schedule.

Lakota officials urge school parents to check the district’s website for more information.

Central Office and building principals and assistant principals return to full-time work next week.

Miller said the district is eager to the start of what will be the fourth consecutive school year with a part or all of the school schedule impacted to some degree by the pandemic since COVID-19′s onset in March 2020.

“I’m so looking forward to it. I’m very excited … for a great school year,” said Miller. “I’m very excited about our building leadership and the leadership we have at Central Office and district wide.”

The coming school year will also include more opportunities for school parents and residents to learn and provide their feedback on the still-developing facilities plan for the district, which could eventually see some of the older schools closed and others renovated and upgraded, he said.

The four different facilities plans now being considered and reviewed by the public “will be a huge investment for our community and for our district for decades to come.”

