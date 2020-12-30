Lakota Schools refinance to shave $6 million off district’s bond debt

The Lakota Schools is the largest in Butler County and the largest suburban district in southwest Ohio with 22 schools drawing enrollment from West Chester and Liberty townships. The school system’s annual operating budget is $184 million.

The district will also accelerate its debt payments five years earlier to mature in 2028 instead of 2033.

Before the restructuring, said Logan, Lakota’s debt payments were scheduled to begin to dip in 2027 only to begin to rise again in 2030. Now, with the new structure, overall annual debt payments will drop in 2028 and remain flat through 2033.