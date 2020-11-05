Lakota school raises $8K for playground using acts of kindness

Students were able to select from a list of acts of kindness ideas or they could choose their own. Examples include doing something nice for their families, decorating mailboxes for mail carriers and donating items to a local animal shelter. Mattingly and the PTO also included donating items to the district’s Stuff the Bus annual food drive to benefit Reach Out Lakota.

Concerns and preventive measures against the spread of coronavirus, forced Adena officials to handle this year’s fundraiser differently.

“Because this year we were not able to have assemblies or a kick-off, we tried to get the students excited by doing kindness posters,” said PTO co-chair Lindsey Sharp.

“We thought maybe the kids seeing their own artwork reminding others to be kind would be fun for them.” This turned into a grade-level contest and the creation of a kindness wall - and another way to include Adena VLO students who sent their posters to school.

The $8,000 raised will supplement recess equipment and help fund a new water bottle filling station for the school. It will also be used to pay for mulch for the school’s nature trail, said school officials.