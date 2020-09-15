Lakota school board picks pastor, youth coach to fill vacant seat

The former girls junior varsity basketball coach at Lakota East High School told the Journal-News Monday evening he was “glad to give back to a community and district that has been a blessing to me and my family and to give back at this capacity”

“I look forward to working with the board as a team in order to continue making Lakota the best district in the state,” Pearl said.

Board member Lynda O’Connor, who last week clashed with Lovell over the process of selecting board candidates, also praised Pearl as having “spent a lifetime working with youth, has given a lot to his community and I believe he’ll be a great board of education member.”

Pearl is the second African American to serve on Lakota’s school board since the once-rural district – which is now the largest suburban school system in southwest Ohio – was created in the late 1950s.

He is a graduate of Wyoming High School in Hamilton County and of Miami University Hamilton in Butler County.

He will finish Parnell’s remaining term through Dec. 31, 2021.

If Pearl chooses to seek to remain on the board, he will have to win election in November 2021 to receive a full, four-year term.

Lovell said Pearl will be sworn in at the board’s next meeting during its Sept. 28 work session.