Lakota East promotes interim principal to full-time role

“Mr. MacFarlane has been an integral part of our Lakota East community since 2019, most recently serving as interim principal. Prior to joining Lakota East, Mr. MacFarlane was an intervention specialist and adapted physical education teacher at Lakota,” wrote Lakota Schools Superintendent Ashley Whitely in a released statement earlier this week.

Lakota East is one of the largest high schools in Butler County and among the biggest in Ohio with a student enrollment of about 2,600 students.

In November, Rob Burnside — who was promoted to principal in 2021 — was ordered by Lakota district officials on administrative leave.

Burnside was accused by school district officials of alleged insubordination and failure to follow orders from his supervisor regarding a former student of the school, according to Lakota school records.

In Burnside’s absence the administrative team that oversees both Lakota East and the nearby Lakota East Freshman School assumed the high school’s leadership responsibilities.

MacFarlane said he was grateful for the promotion to the high school’s principal position.

“I am incredibly honored to step into the role of principal at Lakota East High School,” said MacFarlane. “As someone who lives and works here, I am deeply committed to our school’s success. My vision for Lakota East is to create a nurturing and innovative environment where every student can excel academically, socially and personally.”

“Together, we will build on our strong foundation and strive for excellence in all aspects of our school community.”

Whitley noted in a message sent to school parents: “As both an educator and member of the community, Mr. MacFarlane is deeply committed to the success of every student at Lakota East High School.”

“He has expressed that leading the East staff is a privilege and, together, they are committed to fostering professional growth to benefit all students. His vision includes creating a nurturing and innovative environment that supports every student in growing academically, socially and personally,” wrote Whitely.

“During his tenure as interim principal, Mr. MacFarlane has led the staff and students of Lakota East with unwavering support and resilience. His approach is collaborative, ensuring that every voice is heard and valued. He is committed to continuing to build strong relationships with students, parents and staff.”