Kroger Marketplace may still go in West Chester Activity Center location

The Activity Center came into play after Community First Solutions stopped providing senior programming in 2019. Shortly thereafter, the township agreed to sell the building for $1.8 million to Kroger’s landlord Regency Centers, for a giant Kroger Marketplace, but that turned out to be a two-year debacle.

The deal was contingent on Regency Centers being able to acquire the Activity Center, the Providence Bible Fellowship church, a sliver from Chesterwood Village and easements and agreements with about 10 other property owners to complete the complicated deal. Kroger backed out of the deal at the height of the pandemic in 2020.

They also wanted the township to pay for significant road improvements in the area. Welch said there are no contingencies tied to the current Kroger offer.

“I don’t know what’s in the water or what’s in the air but to now have two offers competing for it is a great thing,” Welch said.

Aziz offered $1.9 million earlier this year, he wanted to create medical offices in the space. He rescinded the offer when the trustees refused to drop the price $300,000 after he found how much he would have to spend on required upgrades.

Given the track record with both potential buyers Welch said they are in a good position.

The township has had two other purchase offers fall through, a $2.25 million offer from Illinois-based Quattro Development for a Montessori School, and a local family wanted to create an event center but the offer was rescinded because financing failed for the $2.3 million offer.