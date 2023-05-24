Kramer students raise money for playground equipment

After making a dream plan, the group worked together to decide what playground pieces would benefit everyone.

“This isn’t just Miss Pearson’s project, this is for all of Kramer,” Pearson said.

The Oxford Masonic Lodge will host a car show at Kramer from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 17, with all money donated to go toward the Kramer playground project. Community members can also make direct donations. More information about ways to help with this event can be found on this website created by the students in Pearson’s class.

“We’re opening the website to not convince people but to tell them how to donate and why,” Nora said.

The class is working to raise a goal of $40,000 by July which will fund two gaga ball game pits, two swing sets, one outdoor music station, and one picnic table to fill the field space.

“Take care of Kramer, take care of yourself, take care of others,” third-grader Ava Perkins said. “That’s the Kramer code.”

This article was first published by the Oxford Observer. The Observer publishes content by Miami University students and is a partner of the Oxford Press.