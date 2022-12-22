Kings Island, other businesses close due to winter storm

Because of anticipated inclement weather, multiple closures will be happening in Butler County in the coming days.
- Kings Island’s WinterFest will not be open Friday. Tickets purchased for Friday can be used on other WinterFest operating days through Dec. 31.
- The Cincinnati Zoo will be closed Friday. The Saturday and Sunday closure was already scheduled due to the holiday.
- The Fitton Center for Creative Arts will be close Friday allowing their staff to work from home. The center will be closed for the remainder of the holiday season re-opening at 10 a.m. Jan. 2. The center will be open for its New Year’s Eve event on Dec. 31.
- The Lebanon Public Library will be closed Friday.
- Perfect North Slopes will be closed Friday due to the winter storm. It will also be closed Saturday and Sunday due to the holiday. Perfect North Slopes will reopen at 9:30 a.m. Dec. 26.
In Other News
1
Coalition hopes to make holiday traffic safer with giveaway
2
City of Oxford waives parking meter fees
3
COhatch continuing expansion in Ohio with planning downtown Hamilton...
4
Hearing postponed for Butler County man charged with killing neighbor
5
Middletown church to host homeless as wind chill temperatures drop...
About the Author