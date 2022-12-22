BreakingNews
Kings Island, other businesses close due to winter storm
journal-news logo
X

Kings Island, other businesses close due to winter storm

News
By
46 minutes ago

Because of anticipated inclement weather, multiple closures will be happening in Butler County in the coming days.

  • Kings Island’s WinterFest will not be open Friday. Tickets purchased for Friday can be used on other WinterFest operating days through Dec. 31.
  • The Cincinnati Zoo will be closed Friday. The Saturday and Sunday closure was already scheduled due to the holiday.
  • The Fitton Center for Creative Arts will be close Friday allowing their staff to work from home. The center will be closed for the remainder of the holiday season re-opening at 10 a.m. Jan. 2. The center will be open for its New Year’s Eve event on Dec. 31.
  • The Lebanon Public Library will be closed Friday.
  • Perfect North Slopes will be closed Friday due to the winter storm. It will also be closed Saturday and Sunday due to the holiday. Perfect North Slopes will reopen at 9:30 a.m. Dec. 26.

In Other News
1
Coalition hopes to make holiday traffic safer with giveaway
2
City of Oxford waives parking meter fees
3
COhatch continuing expansion in Ohio with planning downtown Hamilton...
4
Hearing postponed for Butler County man charged with killing neighbor
5
Middletown church to host homeless as wind chill temperatures drop...

About the Author

Follow Amy Burzynski on twitter

Amy Burzynski, editorial assistant and community relations with Journal-News, compiles information about local community events and news.

© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top