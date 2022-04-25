Kings Island, Cedar Point may have to offer passholders refunds

The suit claims that season pass holders, the tens of thousands of people who have Gold and Platinum cards, should have been offered the option of refunds for the shortened 2020 pandemic season.

Instead, Kings Island and the other parks extended those passes for another year.

We reached out to both Kings Island and Cedar Fair corporate headquarters in Sandusky, but neither would comment on the case, saying they do not comment on litigation.

Cedar Fair had asked a federal judge in Toledo to throw out the case, arguing that the parks gave 2020 passholders a free season pass for 2021. Attorneys for the plaintiff say that was not enough, saying many people still did not want to go to the parks in 2021, since the pandemic was still raging.

With the judge’s ruling, the case can now proceed.