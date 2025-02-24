King Corona restaurant not coming to Spooky Nook complex in Hamilton

Breaking: Butler County to finalize ICE contract to house prisoners again

47 minutes ago
The massive King Corona project that was planned to open this past fall now officially won’t happen.

Nathan Taylor, a King Corona co-owner, said they won’t rule out a future restaurant in Hamilton.

“Unfortunately, we decided to go in a different direction,” he said. “With all that is going on in the restaurant industry, building a $3 million project in an area that’s not fully developed was a very risky move.”

He said he and the other owners “decided to part ways” with Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill and “wish them nothing but success.”

In October 2023, the ownership group that planned to open what they called a “massive” restaurant — they said it would be two-story, 14,000-plus square-foot venue — that would be three times the size of their West Chester Twp. restaurant location that opened in December 2023.

The Journal-News will update this story when more information becomes available.

