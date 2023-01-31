Keynote speaker: February a time to celebrate Middletown’s ‘unsung heroes, rich history’

Wright graduated from the University of Dayton in 1982 and earned his master’s degree from Webster University in 1987. He’s a leadership dynamics expert, coach and president of Entelechy Training and Development, Inc.

He has spent decades on platforms worldwide, educating, empowering, and equipping leaders to excel in the most challenging aspect of their roles – the human dynamic, according to his bio.

Ahmad, formerly Ricky Martin, said the educational program will include music, poetry and an art display besides the keynote address from Wright.

While many Black athletes from Middletown are well-known, Ahmad, who played basketball at Wright State University, said February is a time to expand those celebrations to “ordinary people” who made contributions in the arts, education and industrial professions.

“Everybody has the opportunity to learn,” he said. “We need to focus on what young people need to learn. If you don’t tell your own story, and you leave it up to someone else, they may not tell it right.”

HOW TO GO

WHAT: Black History Month educational program

WHEN: 5:30-8 p.m. Wednesday

WHERE: Pendleton Art Center, 1105 Central Ave., Middletown

HOW MUCH: Free and open to the public

RSVP: ahmadshakur0502@gmail.com or mylegacy4llc@gmail.com