Keehner Park Concert Series returning to West Chester this month: Here’s the schedule

The Keehner Park Concert Series in West Chester Twp. will kick off the last weekend in June with patriotic music by the West Chester Symphony Orchestra on June 26. The orchestra will also return to close the season on Labor Day on Sept. 6.
“The Keehner Park Concert Series is a little bit more laidback environment. You are right in the middle of the park, so there’s plenty of greenery and trees all around you and the music is more relaxed,” said Monica Dexter, outreach coordinator for West Chester Township.
Last year, the concert series was canceled due to COVID-19.
“The Keehner Park Concert Series has been going on for 20 years, and we have some of the same people coming to the concert who came 20 years ago. It’s a nice way to spend time with your family. A lot of people pack a picnic, get there early, and enjoy the park. They bring their kids to the playground and finish the night off with some great music,” Dexter said.
The weekend concerts will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. with the exception of Labor Day, when the concert will run from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Additionally, Cincinnati Shakespeare Company will return to Keehner Park for Shakespeare in the Park to perform “Romeo and Juliet” on Saturday, July 10, at 7 p.m.
Attendees will enjoy an eclectic lineup of performances with several new acts as well as popular favorites. There’s something for everyone with a mix of brass bands, symphonic bands, big bands, steel drum bands, classic rock and more.
“We try to bring in local favorites as well as new, local bands each year. This is BlueStone Ivory’s 20th concert series at Keehner Park. They have been here since the very beginning of the series, and they are one of the most popular groups, so it’s exciting to see people come back year after year to spend time in the park with BlueStone Ivory,” Dexter said.
Jump ‘n’ Jive Big Band and The Remains are a few of the new acts on the series this season.
Concertgoers at Keehner Park not only enjoy live music, but the surroundings.
Keehner Park is situated on over 120 acres. Other amenities at Keehner Park include picnic shelters, two playgrounds, baseball fields, tennis courts, basketball courts and new pickleball courts. There are also wooded trails, which are great for walking and cross-country running.
Although there’s no alcohol served or food concessions available, guests can pack a picnic and bring a blanket or games for their children to enjoy.
How to go
What: Keehner Park Concert Series
Where: Keehner Park, Keehner Park Amphitheatre, 7211 Barret Road, West Chester
When: Select Saturdays, 7 to 9 p.m.
Cost: Free and open to the public.
More info: For a complete schedule, go to www.WestChesterOH.org. Guests may bring chairs. Picnics are welcome. Alcohol is not permitted. Dogs on a leash are welcome.
2021 Keehner Park Concert Series
Saturday, June 26 – West Chester Symphony Orchestra
Saturday, July 3 – Independence Day Observed: No Concert
Saturday, July 10 – Shakespeare in the Park: “Romeo and Juliet”
Saturday, July 17 – Jump ‘n’ Jive Big Band
Saturday, July 24 – Cincinnati Brass Band
Saturday, July 31 – The Gamut
Saturday, Aug. 7 – Fillmore Philharmonic Brass Band
Saturday, Aug. 14 – Hauer Swing Band
Saturday, Aug. 21 – The Remains
Saturday, Aug. 28 – BlueStone Ivory
Monday, Sept. 6 – West Chester Symphony Orchestra