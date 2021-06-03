Keehner Park Concert Series returning to West Chester this month: Here’s the schedule

Additionally, Cincinnati Shakespeare Company will return to Keehner Park for Shakespeare in the Park to perform “Romeo and Juliet” on Saturday, July 10, at 7 p.m.

Attendees will enjoy an eclectic lineup of performances with several new acts as well as popular favorites. There’s something for everyone with a mix of brass bands, symphonic bands, big bands, steel drum bands, classic rock and more.

“We try to bring in local favorites as well as new, local bands each year. This is BlueStone Ivory’s 20th concert series at Keehner Park. They have been here since the very beginning of the series, and they are one of the most popular groups, so it’s exciting to see people come back year after year to spend time in the park with BlueStone Ivory,” Dexter said.

Jump ‘n’ Jive Big Band and The Remains are a few of the new acts on the series this season.

Concertgoers at Keehner Park not only enjoy live music, but the surroundings.

Keehner Park is situated on over 120 acres. Other amenities at Keehner Park include picnic shelters, two playgrounds, baseball fields, tennis courts, basketball courts and new pickleball courts. There are also wooded trails, which are great for walking and cross-country running.

Although there’s no alcohol served or food concessions available, guests can pack a picnic and bring a blanket or games for their children to enjoy.

How to go

What: Keehner Park Concert Series

Where: Keehner Park, Keehner Park Amphitheatre, 7211 Barret Road, West Chester

When: Select Saturdays, 7 to 9 p.m.

Cost: Free and open to the public.

More info: For a complete schedule, go to www.WestChesterOH.org. Guests may bring chairs. Picnics are welcome. Alcohol is not permitted. Dogs on a leash are welcome.

2021 Keehner Park Concert Series

Saturday, June 26 – West Chester Symphony Orchestra

Saturday, July 3 – Independence Day Observed: No Concert

Saturday, July 10 – Shakespeare in the Park: “Romeo and Juliet”

Saturday, July 17 – Jump ‘n’ Jive Big Band

Saturday, July 24 – Cincinnati Brass Band

Saturday, July 31 – The Gamut

Saturday, Aug. 7 – Fillmore Philharmonic Brass Band

Saturday, Aug. 14 – Hauer Swing Band

Saturday, Aug. 21 – The Remains

Saturday, Aug. 28 – BlueStone Ivory

Monday, Sept. 6 – West Chester Symphony Orchestra