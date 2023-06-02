Keehner Park Concert Series in West Chester kicks off Saturday

West Chester Symphony Orchestra will perform a special Founders Day Weekend concert to kick off the Keehner Park Summer Concert Series Saturday.
At intermission, guests will be treated to a free ice cream social.
The weekend concerts at Keehner Park will be 7-9 p.m. except for one on Labor Day, when the concert will run from 6:30-8:30 p.m.
The Keehner Park Concert Series will feature a variety of musical styles, including oldies, big band, classic rock as well as music from the West Chester Symphony Orchestra
“BlueStone Ivory is back, and they have probably played every year at Keehner Park. People adore them and they know the performers in the band. So, it’s always great when they perform,” said Barb Wilson, spokesperson for West Chester Twp.
Shakespeare in the Park will also return this year on Sat., July 29 with “The Comedy of Errors.”
Music in the park began with the construction of the Keehner Park Amphitheatre in 1997. The first concert on the Amphitheatre Stage was played at a grand opening community celebration on Labor Day, which also marked the debut performance of the West Chester Symphony Orchestra. Summer concerts have been hosted at Keehner Park since 2000.
“It’s really exciting that the West Chester Symphony Orchestra is going to lead off our concert here in our bicentennial year,” Wilson said.
Residents can bring a blanket, lawn chairs and a picnic as they enjoy music on the lawn of Keehner Park this summer.
“On Saturdays at Keehner Park, the concerts are laid back. Families come with young kids. They spread a blanket and will bring a picnic. It’s great live music, set in nature,” Wilson said.
Keehner Park is situated on 123 acres. Other amenities at Keehner Park include picnic shelters, two playgrounds, baseball fields, tennis courts, basketball courts and pickleball courts. There are also wooded trails, which are great for walking and cross-country running.
How to go
What: Keehner Park Concert Series with West Chester Symphony Orchestra
Where: Keehner Park, Keehner Park Amphitheatre, 7211 Barret Road, West Chester Twp.
When: 7-9 p.m. Saturday, June 3
Cost: Free
More info: westchesteroh.org/government/parks/keehner-park
Keehner Park Concert Series 2023:
June 3: West Chester Symphony Orchestra
June 10: New Horizons
June 17: Miami University Steel Drum Band
June 24: The Gamut
July 1: No Concert
July 8: River’s Edge Brass Band
July 15: Monday Night Big Band
July 22: University of Cincinnati Community Band
July 29: Shakespeare in the Park “The Comedy of Errors” by William Shakespeare
Aug. 5: No Concert
Aug. 12: No Concert (Voices of America Country Music Festival at VOA will run Aug. 10-13)
Aug. 19: Penthouse Dogs
Aug. 26: BlueStone Ivory
Sept. 4 (Labor Day): West Chester Symphony Orchestra
