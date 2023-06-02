Keehner Park Concert Series in West Chester kicks off Saturday

Shakespeare in the Park will also return this year on Sat., July 29 with “The Comedy of Errors.”

Music in the park began with the construction of the Keehner Park Amphitheatre in 1997. The first concert on the Amphitheatre Stage was played at a grand opening community celebration on Labor Day, which also marked the debut performance of the West Chester Symphony Orchestra. Summer concerts have been hosted at Keehner Park since 2000.

“It’s really exciting that the West Chester Symphony Orchestra is going to lead off our concert here in our bicentennial year,” Wilson said.

Residents can bring a blanket, lawn chairs and a picnic as they enjoy music on the lawn of Keehner Park this summer.

“On Saturdays at Keehner Park, the concerts are laid back. Families come with young kids. They spread a blanket and will bring a picnic. It’s great live music, set in nature,” Wilson said.

Keehner Park is situated on 123 acres. Other amenities at Keehner Park include picnic shelters, two playgrounds, baseball fields, tennis courts, basketball courts and pickleball courts. There are also wooded trails, which are great for walking and cross-country running.

How to go

What: Keehner Park Concert Series with West Chester Symphony Orchestra

Where: Keehner Park, Keehner Park Amphitheatre, 7211 Barret Road, West Chester Twp.

When: 7-9 p.m. Saturday, June 3

Cost: Free

More info: westchesteroh.org/government/parks/keehner-park

Keehner Park Concert Series 2023:

June 3: West Chester Symphony Orchestra

June 10: New Horizons

June 17: Miami University Steel Drum Band

June 24: The Gamut

July 1: No Concert

July 8: River’s Edge Brass Band

July 15: Monday Night Big Band

July 22: University of Cincinnati Community Band

July 29: Shakespeare in the Park “The Comedy of Errors” by William Shakespeare

Aug. 5: No Concert

Aug. 12: No Concert (Voices of America Country Music Festival at VOA will run Aug. 10-13)

Aug. 19: Penthouse Dogs

Aug. 26: BlueStone Ivory

Sept. 4 (Labor Day): West Chester Symphony Orchestra