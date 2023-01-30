X
Kayla Harrison to be enshrined in International Sports Hall of Fame

The next class of International Sports Hall of Fame inductees will include Kayla Harrison.

The ISHOF announced Monday the Middletown High School graduate will be inducted into its hall of fame March. 4 during the Arnold Sports Festival in Columbus.

A two-time gold medalist in judo at the Olympics, Harrison will be joined by professional strongman Hafthor Brjonsson, Olympic gold medalist in heptathlon Jackie Joyner-Kersee, former NFL star Ronnie Lott and business man Richard Sorin.

Harrison won gold at the 2012 and ‘16 Olympics and is a a two-time lightweight champion in the Professional Fighters League, a mixed-martial arts promotion that holds annual tournaments.

She began her pro career 15-0 before suffering her first MMA loss via unanimous decision to Larissa Pacheco in the most recent PFL final in November.

