Kayla Harrison to be enshrined in International Sports Hall of Fame

The ISHOF announced Monday the Middletown High School graduate will be inducted into its hall of fame March. 4 during the Arnold Sports Festival in Columbus.

A two-time gold medalist in judo at the Olympics, Harrison will be joined by professional strongman Hafthor Brjonsson, Olympic gold medalist in heptathlon Jackie Joyner-Kersee, former NFL star Ronnie Lott and business man Richard Sorin.