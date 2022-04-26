journal-news logo
Juvenile suspects identified in Hamilton spray painting incident

Updated 16 minutes ago

Hamilton detectives turned to social media Tuesday to identify juveniles they suspect vandalized a downtown garage over the weekend with spray paint.

A matter of minutes after posting a security photo of the two suspects who are believed to have damaged a wall of the McDulin Garage, they were identified, said Officer Kristy Collins.

According to the report, the juvenile suspects were involved in an incident at the Market Street garage about 3:35 p.m. Sunday.

A wall on the fifth floor of the garage was spray painted, causing about $100 in damage, according to the report.

Detectives will be talking to the suspects after they are located, Collins said.

