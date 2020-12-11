Juvenile charged after fleeing police when dead deer found in Butler County field

The brush was thick but as they neared him, the officer saw one was thin wearing a gray outfit and gray hat. The other was described as heavier and wearing dark clothing. The two males looked at each other and took off running through the woods toward Locust Street. Fearing they would turn north toward Kramer School, the officer went in that direction to head them off, but they did not show up there.

The one wearing gray was seen by another officer running toward Brown Road and then into backyards toward Lincoln Street. Two officers and a lieutenant were all in pursuit on foot following footprints in the snow. They finally found the juvenile in gray hiding under a deck in a backyard on Lincoln. He was taken into custody without incident.

He was identified and found to have warrants out of the Butler County Sheriff’s Office juvenile division. He denied having a gun or shooting the deer, saying the other person had shot the deer and he was only helping cut the deer into pieces. Gallon-size baggies were found in his possession.

The juvenile was taken to the police department while a detective processed the scene, taking pictures of the deer and collecting two knives and a gray beanie-type winter hat. The juvenile was charged with obstructing official business.