JUST IN: New weekly jobless claims fall below 1 million

Clark County saw 198 new claims for jobless benefits, with 3,626 claims ongoing. In Butler County, there were 561 new claims, with 11,078 claims continuing. And in Warren County, those numbers were 283 and 5,531, respectively.

Meanwhile, across the whole state, Ohioans filed 20,969 initial or first-time claims for unemployment benefits last week, according to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

This was 253,246 fewer than the peak earlier this year.

Ohioans filed 374,751 continued or ongoing jobless claims last week, which were 401,551 fewer than the peak earlier this year.

The total number of initial jobless claims filed in Ohio over the last 21 weeks (1,604,708) was more than the combined total of those filed during the last four years.

Over the last 21 weeks, ODJFS has distributed more than $5.9 billion in unemployment compensation payments to more than 778,000 Ohioans.

Of the more than 1 million applications the agency has received, about 94% have been processed, with about 6% pending, the state said.