JUST IN: Jobless claims fall by nearly 250K

Over the last 20 weeks, the state has distributed more than $5.8 billion in unemployment compensation payments to more than 771,000 Ohioans.

While the national drop in claims from the previous week is welcome, the number is still quite high.

First-time or initial claims for jobless benefits have been lodged at around 1.3 million a week since late June, according to Labor Department data.

That’s still down dramatically from 6.9 million weekly claims in late March, when fears of the pandemic and government lock-down orders first took serious hold.