JUST IN: Jobless claims fall by nearly 250K

More than 1 million new jobless benefit claims every week have been the norm for a while. That continued last week.
In the week ending August 1, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial unemployment benefit claims nationally was 1,186,000, a decrease of 249,000 from the previous week’s revised level.
The previous week’s level was revised up by 1,000 from 1,434,000 to 1,435,000, the U.S. Department of Labor said Thursday.
In Ohio, residents filed 25,952 initial or first-time jobless claims last week. That was 248,263 fewer than the peak earlier this year. Ohioans filed 404,434 continued jobless claims last week, 371,868 fewer than the peak earlier this year.
The total number of initial jobless claims filed in Ohio over the last 20 weeks (1,583,739) was more than the combined total of those filed during the last four years.
Over the last 20 weeks, the state has distributed more than $5.8 billion in unemployment compensation payments to more than 771,000 Ohioans.
While the national drop in claims from the previous week is welcome, the number is still quite high.
First-time or initial claims for jobless benefits have been lodged at around 1.3 million a week since late June, according to Labor Department data.
That’s still down dramatically from 6.9 million weekly claims in late March, when fears of the pandemic and government lock-down orders first took serious hold.