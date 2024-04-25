Frost, freeze conditions of concern overnight across region

Frost and freeze conditions are a concern overnight through Thursday morning before mostly clear skies should allow for plenty of sunshine.
A frost advisory is in effect from midnight to 9 a.m. Thursday in Butler, Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery, Preble and Warren counties, and a freeze warning is in effect from midnight to 9 a.m. for Champaign County, issued by the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Any tender plants should be covered to help protect them.
[2:30 PM] Chilly temperatures expected during the overnight hours tonight into Thursday morning- protect sensitive vegetation! pic.twitter.com/CtS35okHma— NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) April 24, 2024
It will be sunny Thursday with a high near 61 degrees. Thursday night will be mostly clear with an overnight low around 41 degrees.
Friday will be warmer with a high near 74 degrees. Clouds will increase and there is a chance of showers after 2 p.m., with showers and thunderstorms possible through the evening. Friday night will be mostly cloudy with an overnight low around 60 degrees.
About the Author