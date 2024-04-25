Frost, freeze conditions of concern overnight across region

Local News
42 minutes ago
Frost and freeze conditions are a concern overnight through Thursday morning before mostly clear skies should allow for plenty of sunshine.

A frost advisory is in effect from midnight to 9 a.m. Thursday in Butler, Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery, Preble and Warren counties, and a freeze warning is in effect from midnight to 9 a.m. for Champaign County, issued by the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Any tender plants should be covered to help protect them.

It will be sunny Thursday with a high near 61 degrees. Thursday night will be mostly clear with an overnight low around 41 degrees.

Friday will be warmer with a high near 74 degrees. Clouds will increase and there is a chance of showers after 2 p.m., with showers and thunderstorms possible through the evening. Friday night will be mostly cloudy with an overnight low around 60 degrees.

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

