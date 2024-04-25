Ohioans have $4 billion in unclaimed funds: How to get what’s rightfully yours

Unclaimed funds are lost or forgotten money that businesses and banks report to the division after accounts become inactive, typically between three and five years. The money can come from inactive checking and savings accounts, refund/credit balances, uncashed cashier’s checks, stocks and bonds, forgotten utility deposits and final paychecks.

Get your money in 3 easy steps

Ohioans can quickly and easily find and claim their unclaimed funds, and there’s even a number of video resources available to watch for additional assistance.

Search for money at unclaimedfunds.ohio.gov, Gather required supporting documents; Submit information online or by mail.

Although the money can be claimed with the three simple steps, the division says it hopes to dispel common misconceptions to encourage more Ohioans to claim what could be substantial funds owed to them.