JUST IN: 86 workers to lose jobs as West Chester laundry company closes

Ohio Supreme Court rejects maps for 4th time
West Chester-based Midwest Laundry is closing its doors June 7 and laying off all 86 employees.

1 hour ago

Midwest Laundry has announced 86 people will lose their jobs in June after the facility shuts down permanently at the Cincinnati-Dayton Road location in West Chester Twp.

An email sent to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services by the human resources director states “the employment of all employees will terminate June 7″ at the laundry service business at 10110 Cincinnati Dayton Road. It states 86 hourly laundry workers will be let go and the business is expected to close permanently.

According to the website Midwest Laundry, Inc. has been in the textile processing business since 1990, when the 35,000-square-feet plant was built. It operates two tunnel washers, ironers, folders and a computer tracking system that allows them to follow the linen as it’s processed.

