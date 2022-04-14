JUST IN: 86 workers to lose jobs as West Chester laundry company closes

An email sent to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services by the human resources director states “the employment of all employees will terminate June 7″ at the laundry service business at 10110 Cincinnati Dayton Road. It states 86 hourly laundry workers will be let go and the business is expected to close permanently.

According to the website Midwest Laundry, Inc. has been in the textile processing business since 1990, when the 35,000-square-feet plant was built. It operates two tunnel washers, ironers, folders and a computer tracking system that allows them to follow the linen as it’s processed.