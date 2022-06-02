‘Just a bump in the road’: $1.1B Tri-County Mall redevelopment seeks new architect firm

BHDP will stay on board to help with the transition from one firm to the next.

Springdale Mayor Doug Webster said he learned of the change Wednesday afternoon.

“Our economic development director was in touch this afternoon. Everything was full bore. Looking forward to seeing you guys on the 14th of June for the planning commission meeting,” Webster said. “No big deal.”

Combined Shape Caption Pictured here is a rendering of the planned exterior for the area where Tri-County Mall is located in Springdale. An overhaul of the space will begin in 2022 and last through 2032. CONTRIBUTED Credit: Park Harbor Capital,BSB Group In Credit: Park Harbor Capital,BSB Group In Combined Shape Caption Pictured here is a rendering of the planned exterior for the area where Tri-County Mall is located in Springdale. An overhaul of the space will begin in 2022 and last through 2032. CONTRIBUTED Credit: Park Harbor Capital,BSB Group In Credit: Park Harbor Capital,BSB Group In

Although it will have a mixture of uses, the renovated Tri-County Mall will essentially be an amenity-rich apartment community when developers complete their work in 10-12 years.

Developers told WCPO 9 News in May that there will be two concert facilities, hotels, around 2,200 apartment units and restaurants. Webster said the project presents an opportunity for Springdale.

“Tri-County went in the tank for the last few years so to speak. It’s had a ripple effect throughout the whole district over there,” Webster said. “We think this (development) will create a lot of jobs. Good for the tax base. We think the surrounding communities are going to benefit from it.”

Developers meet with Springdale’s planning commission on June 14 to lay out the final site plan.