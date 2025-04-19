Junk, debris collected at Spring Clean Up day in Fairfield Twp.

Items will be accepted from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. – or until all the dumpsters are full, said Chuck Goins, assistant township administrator. Proof of township residency is required at both locations.

“The community always comes out for this event – the residents mark the date on their calendar,‘’ Goins said.

Last year 51 tons of junk and debris were collected along with 300 tires, five pallets of latex paint, 1,632 gallons of documents for shredding and a full box truck of reusable items that went to the Habitat for Humanity ReStore, Goins said.

Residents going to the Morris Road site can enter at North Elementary School. Ten, 30-yard dumpsters will be set up in a space behind the township’s fire headquarters and the school.

There, residents can drop off non-hazardous debris, brush, yard waste, and up to nine passenger vehicle tires off the rims.

Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore will accept donations including appliances in good working condition, bed frames and headboards, lumber, housewares, furniture, cabinets, ceiling fans, electronics, doors and other items.

Shred It will also be on site accepting documents for shredding. Matthew 25 Ministries will accept latex paint and other items at the Morris Road site.

Fairfield Twp. is partnering with Junk King at the Tylersville Road site. There will be seven smaller containers there. Non-hazardous junk and debris can be dropped off.

“It’s not as large of a location. We don’t have enough room for the big dumpsters,‘’ Goins said.

Volunteers will be available at the Morris Road site to direct traffic and help unload. Others will be assigned to pick up trash at community parks and near the bike trail near Canal Street.

Volunteers will be treated to a free lunch provided by Chick-fil-A and a T-shirt (while they last).

Information/volunteer: www.fairfieldtwp.org or 513-887-4400