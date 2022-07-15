Juliette’s Hope Recovery Community announces closure

HAMILTON — A home for women who are recovering from addiction and who have experienced domestic violence announced on social media today that is will be temporarily closing.
The announcement cites “unavoidable circumstances” as the reason the faith-based nonprofit is shuttering.
“We have chosen to take this time to restructure and fine tune our programing and look at best practices to effectively treat and empower the women we have been blessed to encounter and serve. We are thankful to God for the many women that have been saved and transformed at Juliette’s Hope and look forward to what He has in the future. We will keep you up to date as this procedure progresses. Thank you for your support and prayers,” the Facebook post states.
The residential home on Hamilton’s east side has housed women facing issues with substance abuse, relationships and behavior. The recovery community is for women 18 and older and provides mentoring, training and help getting back into society.
“Our residents represent several social problems and yet they provide solutions to one another’s challenges,” the nonprofit’s website says.
