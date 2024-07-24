Juice and smoothie chain opens first Butler County store

The first Robeks Juice location has opened in Butler County.
Founded in 1996 in Southern California, the juice and smoothie shop wanted to provide refreshments with “better recipes and better taste.” The chain has grown since then, and the franchise has now reached Liberty Twp.
“We wanted to start a food business and were looking for something healthy,” said Benny Singh, owner of the Robeks location in Liberty Center. “I had experience in the food and smoothie business and thought this was a good opportunity.”
Robeks menu features 35 varieties of smoothies.
“Robeks is all about healthy stuff,” Singh said. “We sell fresh juices from fresh fruit we have in the store. There are different types of smoothies, including performance and performance plus options for those who are active. We also have superfood smoothies for those who are vegan or have certain allergies.”
In addition to the juices and smoothies, Robeks offers wellness shots for customers.
“We have wheatgrass, turmeric and lemon ginger shots,” Singh said.
Robeks also offers three versions of avocado toast: avocado and hard boiled egg sprinkled with Himalayan salt and pepper; avocado and tomato sprinkled with everything seasoning and classic avocado with Himalayan salt and pepper. There is also peanut butter and banana toast.
The most popular smoothie is the Blue Gorilla featuring banana, blueberries, peanut butter, frozen yogurt, soy milk, multivitamin and whey protein.
“We don’t have sugar at all in the store,” Singh said. “We use less ice and don’t use water and that is the difference. We use the juice from the fruit.”
The Strawnana Berry is another top seller blending strawberries, bananas, frozen yogurt and apple juice.
The menu includes a selection of acai bowls in Strawnana Berry, Tropical Mango and Nutty Acai flavors.
Singh suggests downloading the Robeks app for rewards and specials.
“The main thing here is there is no sugar at all,” Singh said. “It makes a healthy difference. Robeks is also fun to work here, and we treat customers great.”
How to go
Robeks Juice, 7677 Blake Street, Suite 400
Liberty Township, Ohio 45069
