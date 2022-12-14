Joy to the Wald in its final season as business owner hangs up hat

The event was founded by Debbie Doerflein of Heaven Sent more than 23 years ago.

Cookies and hot chocolate will be served. Guitarist Paul Underwood will also be playing live music inside at the shop.

“This is going to be our last one, because I’ve got my buildings up for sale. We’re going out as big as we can,” Doerflein said. “I just wanted it to be really good this year. We have a DJ, and we’re going to have a dance-off. We’re going to have a pet parade with the best costume. And, of course, we’ll have all of the presents we normally have, but this year we are not going to wrap them. We are going to let each child choose a gift, so they get what they want and they’re not disappointed when they get home.”

Doerflein has partnered with many individuals, organizations and businesses throughout the community, such as Walgreens and the Hamilton High Twelve Club to ensure the success of the event, which has drawn as many as 300 children.

“This is very bittersweet for me, so I wanted it to be perfect,” Doerflein said.

This year, local barber David Smith of Perfectly Blended Barbershop has donated 12 bicycles and helmets for kids. Children that attend will receive raffle ticket and winners will be selected to receive a bicycle and a helmet.

The reason Doerflein won’t again host Joy to the Wald is that she lost her husband, Dave, earlier this year, and she has put her businesses up for sale.

Downie said PROTOCOL hopes to memorialize the event and continue the tradition with some type of community event in the future.