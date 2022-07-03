BreakingNews
Fire breaks out at West Chester apartment complex
An apartment fire in West Chester Twp. broke out overnight, damaging at least two units. Several fire departments responded to help put out the blaze. SCOTT WEGENER/WCPO

By Jessica Hart, TJ Caudill, WCPO
13 minutes ago

A fire broke out overnight at an apartment complex in West Chester Twp.

The fire started around 1 a.m. Sunday at the Highlands of West Chester on Fountains Boulevard. When firefighters with the West Chester Fire Department responded, the assistant fire chief said the fire was located on the second floor and flames were extending into the roof.

Initially, there were reports a man was trapped inside the building. Fire crews went to rescue him, but firefighters said the man walked out on his own. He refused medical attention.

More crews from other fire departments were called in to help battle the blaze.

At least two units were damaged in the fire, but it is currently unclear how many people are displaced.

“I don’t have an estimate on damage. There are 8 units in the building that is involved at least two units are involved in actually fire damage,” West Chester Assistant Fire Chief David Pickering said.

Pickering said crews are assessing the other units to make sure they are safe before residents can return home.

No firefighters were injured.

The Butler County Fire Investigation is still working to figure out how the fire started.

Jessica Hart, TJ Caudill, WCPO
