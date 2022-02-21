Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

Xavier University drops mask mandate

Xavier University in Cincinnati. CONTRIBUTED/XAVIER.EDU

caption arrowCaption
Xavier University in Cincinnati. CONTRIBUTED/XAVIER.EDU

News
20 minutes ago

CINCINNATI — Xavier University will no longer require students to wear masks while on campus as of Monday, Feb. 21.

The university first implemented the mask mandate, which required all students and staff members to wear masks while indoors regardless of vaccination status, in August 2021.

In November, Xavier announced it planned to lift the mandate on Dec. 1, but a surge in COVID-19 cases led the university to extend the mandate into the spring semester.

While masks won’t be required past Monday, the university said in a press release “all community members are welcome to continue wearing a mask.”

Free N95 masks and KN95 masks will be available at Flynn Hall and the Gallagher Student Center Welcome Desk for those who would like one.

In Other News
1
Hamilton to be site of ‘Street Rescue’ gun buyback event
2
62 people indicted in Butler and Warren counties
3
Kings Island conducting job fair today
4
Butler County closer to making mental health crisis center reality
5
Survey reveals nearly half of school superintendents plan to leave jobs
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top