Journal-News photo selected for ‘Editor & Publisher’ magazine honor

Award-winning photojournalist Nicholas Graham rushed to Richmond, Ind. when an industrial fire there April 11, 2023 grew so large the smoke could be seen in multiple counties in Southwest Ohio. Nick’s work covering the massive blaze for the Journal-News is being recognized by the media industry and is the June photo of the month in “Editor & Publisher” magazine.
Graham resides in Madison Twp. with his family and has been a photojournalist for Cox First Media for more than 15 years, having mostly served at the Journal-News. He also has been part of the Breaking News Team in Dayton when he supported Cox’s newspapers, radio, television and digital products, covering nine counties in the region.
Graham’s photos have earned him several Associated Press and other journalism awards in his time with Cox.
“Nick’s photojournalism efforts are amazing — we hear it from our readers all the time,” said Journal-News Editor Mandy Gambrell. “His work serves our news products in multiple ways ... he often is interviewing people at breaking news scenes, recording video, producing photo galleries, and he is a well-known representative of this news outlet throughout our coverage area. Any highlights on his work are well-deserved.”
See more photos of the fire at journal-news.com, and visit editorandpublisher.com to see Nick’s work there.
About the Author