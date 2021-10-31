Journal-News names new editor

Mandy Gambrell, an 18-year journalist in southwest Ohio, has been named the new editor of the Journal-News, Today’s Pulse, Oxford Press and the digital products associated with Journal-News.com.
Gambrell succeeds Kyle Nagel, who has been named the managing editor of innovation for Cox First Media, parent company of the Journal-News.
She was born, raised and resides in Hamilton. During her time as a journalism major at Miami University in Oxford in the early 2000s, Gambrell was hired as a copy editor for the Hamilton Journal-News. She joined The Middletown Journal copy desk soon after. Gambrell has also served as an entertainment and lifestyle editor, business editor, digital editor and a leader on the breaking news team for Cox’s southwest Ohio news products.
Her most recent media position was the role of digital national news editor for The E.W. Scripps Co., the parent company of Journal-News content partner WCPO in Cincinnati.
“Mandy is a great journalist and deeply connected to the communities the Journal-News serves,” said Jim Bebbington, editor-in-chief of Cox’s Ohio newspapers. “It is an honor to bring her back to our organization. She’s going to be a great leader for our excellent Journal-News staff.”
Gambrell returns to the Cox family with enthusiasm for local news coverage in Butler County and southwest Ohio.
“It is so important to me that the Journal-News be committed to the most local coverage possible by our staff,” Gambrell said. “We will remain tightly focused on the cities and townships of southwest Ohio and mort particularly Butler County.
“I grew up here and I live here now, in mid-life. My goal is to pinpoint news topics relevant to the residents in this area. The Journal-News will serve as a guide to living more informed in southwest Ohio.”
