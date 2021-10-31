Journal-News names new editor

Gambrell succeeds Kyle Nagel, who has been named the managing editor of innovation for Cox First Media, parent company of the Journal-News.

She was born, raised and resides in Hamilton. During her time as a journalism major at Miami University in Oxford in the early 2000s, Gambrell was hired as a copy editor for the Hamilton Journal-News. She joined The Middletown Journal copy desk soon after. Gambrell has also served as an entertainment and lifestyle editor, business editor, digital editor and a leader on the breaking news team for Cox’s southwest Ohio news products.