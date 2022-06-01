Journal-News honors academic stars of area high school graduates

It’s the time of year when K-12 area schools put a spotlight on successful students and none are more deserving than those high school graduates who finish first and second academically among all their senior peers.
The annual honoring of valedictorians and salutatorians at spring high school commencements can often be both a highlight for these outstanding teens and also a harbinger of their future success in either college, military academies or military services or their careers.
A few area high schools, such as Mason, Monroe, and Middletown High School, no longer designate valedictorians and salutatorians but most local high schools still continue this long-standing tradition.
Some high schools honor multiple valedictorians and salutatorians if their grade point averages (GPAs) are close.
The Journal-News would like to join in recognizing these young, high achievers and congratulate them on their academic honors.
Here are the very best of the area high school class of 2022 as submitted by schools:
Badin High School: Four tied as valedictorians: Leo Hoppa; Ryan Joesting; Brandon Burke and Kaiden Thomas.
Edgewood High School: Valedictorian Alyssa Williams and Salutatorian Emily Cebulskie.
Fairfield High School: Gabrielle LeFevre is valedictorian and Madison Closson is salutatorian.
Fenwick High School: Anna Ulland is Bishop Fenwick’s valedictorian, and Keenan Norton is salutatorian.
Hamilton High School: Valedictorian McKenna Oakley and Salutatorian Morgan Schutte.
Kings High School: Valedictorian, is Renee Perpignan and Salutatorian is Carson Page.
Lakota West High School: From left to right: Dana Shi, valedictorian; Mitchell Weckman, salutatorian and Anusha Patel, salutatorian.
Lakota East High School: From left to right: Vanessa Sims, salutatorian; Ilyas Malik, valedictorian and Connor Pletikapich, salutatorian.
Madison High School: Valedictorian Audrey Wills and Salutatorian Cody Stidham.
Middletown Christian High School: Valedictorian, Ivy Hockett and salutatorian Dylan Kaszubowski.
New Miami High School: Valedictorian is Jillian Proctor.
Ross High School: Valedictorian is Hayleigh Tramel and Salutatorian is Lauren Bennett.
Talawanda High School: Valedictorian Michelle Miao and salutatorian Julia Peter.
