Journal-News honors academic stars of area high school graduates

The annual honoring of valedictorians and salutatorians at spring high school commencements can often be both a highlight for these outstanding teens and also a harbinger of their future success in either college, military academies or military services or their careers.

A few area high schools, such as Mason, Monroe, and Middletown High School, no longer designate valedictorians and salutatorians but most local high schools still continue this long-standing tradition.