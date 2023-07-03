Journal-News freelance writer wins Cincinnati SPJ awards

Ginny McCabe is a longtime contributing writer to the Journal-News and other area publications, and the Greater Cincinnati Society of Professional Journalists has awarded her for her outstanding work.

In the 2023 Cincinnati SPJ Excellence In Journalism contest, she won first place in Freelance Feature Reporting for her Journal-News article, “Ticket to Hope’s Mission: Provide Life-Changing Experiences For Locals.” she also earned first place in Freelance News Reporting for “Local Man, A Holocaust Survivor, Celebrates 100th Birthday with an Event at Cincinnati Museum Center,” an article that also published in the Journal-News.

McCabe also won first place in the Written Communication Arts/Entertainment Critique category for a Journal-News article she wrote about the Blink Lights Festival in Cincinnati.

“We are thrilled that Ginny continues to be part of our writing team here,” said Journal-News Editor Mandy Gambrell. “She understands what resonates with our readers, especially in lifestyle and entertainment. She is a vital content contributor.”

Named “Best Freelance Writer” in 2018, 2021 and 2022 and a Kiplinger Fellow in 2019, McCabe writes multiple articles per week for the Journal-News, and she has previously written for Reuters. Her book “Secrets Young Women Keep” with Dr. Jill Hubbard (Thomas Nelson/Harper Collins) is an ECPA Silver Medallion winner and has been featured on the CBA Young Adult bestseller lists.

McCabe serves as executive director of the National Society of Newspaper Columnists and is active in the Society of Professional Journalists, with leadership roles on local, regional and national levels.

Connect with her at ginnymccabe.com and on Twitter @ginnymccabe.