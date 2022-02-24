Joe Mullins & the Radio Ramblers to perform at Miami Middletown

Despite the challenges facing live musical performance, Miami University Appalachian Studies has been honored to share the story of bluegrass music in the region these past few years, the department said in a release. Born from the Southwestern Ohio Bluegrass Music Heritage Project, Industrial Strength Bluegrass came out last year at the height of the pandemic, stated Miami University Regionals. This album went on to be named 2021′s IBMA Album of the Year. Produced by Joe Mullins on Smithsonian Folkways, the recording tells the history of bluegrass in southwest Ohio one song at a time, featuring internationally-celebrated bluegrass and country recording acts and artists.

This two-hour program begins with a brief presentation on the Industrial Strength Bluegrass project and the story of southwestern Ohio bluegrass music, followed by live musical entertainment from Joe Mullins & the Radio Ramblers.