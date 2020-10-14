Jobs alert: Bass Pro Shops, Cabela’s hiring thousands for the holidays

Locally, the Cabela’s in West Chester and the Bass Pro Shop in Forest Park are seeking 14 workers each for positions in different retail departments.

The hiring event is on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Cabela’s located at 7250 Cabela Dr, West Chester Twp. and at Bass Pro Shops located at 300 Cincinnati Mills Dr. in Cincinnati. Walk-ins are welcome with on-site interviews. Those interested can also apply ahead of time by going to basspro.com/careers.