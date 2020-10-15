Jobless claims inch back up as layoffs persist nationwide

State applications for unemployment benefits crept back up in the most recent week, a sign nationwide that joblessness and layoffs continue to be a challenge.
In the week ending October 10, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims —or first-time claims — was 898,000, an increase of 53,000 from the previous week’s revised level, the U.S. Department of Labor said Thursday.
The previous week’s level was revised up by 5,000 from 840,000 to 845,000.
The advance seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate was 6.8 percent for the week ending October 3, a decrease of 0.9 percentage point from the previous week’s revised rate, the Labor Department said.
The story by now is all too familiar. After slowly falling from a peak of around 7 million claims in March, claims for unemployment benefits seem to have remained stuck at just below 900,000 each week as companies continue to lay off workers in an economy transformed by the global COVID-19 pandemic.
In Ohio, residents filed 20,090 initial or new jobless claims last week, according to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services. Ohioans filed 287,049 continued jobless claims in the same week, claims by people who have received benefits in ongoing weeks.
As of last Thursday, Ohio government had borrowed $1.04 billion from the federal government to keep paying unemployment benefits.
Ohio’s unemployment compensation fund ran out of money in mid-June, forcing the state to borrow from the feds to continue paying benefits to jobless workers