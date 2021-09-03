JJ Grey and Mofro to headline RiversEdge tonight as part of 10th anniversary season

From releasing critically acclaimed albums to touring the world and amassing a solid fan base, JJ Grey and Mofro is celebrating two decades in the music business. The band released its debut, Blackwater, in 2001.

“People are coming from all over the region as well as from out of state to kick off Labor Day weekend. So, I look forward to seeing everybody out there, and we’re looking forward to putting on a great show,” Helms said.

Ultimately, he said the purpose of the RiversEdge Concert Series has been to “Build the community with live music experiences.”

The concert series began in 2012. Early shows were performed at Bailey Square, in front of the courthouse, and many shows were performed under the McDulin Parking Garage. RiversEdge started performing shows at the amphitheater in 2013.

He said the “2021 shows have been great” and “about normal compared to shows in the past.”

“From both the bands and attendee’s perspectives, I think people are really glad that live music is back in some form or fashion, that we’re able to do it this year, and the bands are really grateful to be able to play again, especially early in the year, you could see it in the band’s eyes and the glow on their faces after a year of being off,” Helms said.