JJ Grey and Mofro to headline RiversEdge tonight as part of 10th anniversary season

JJ Grey and Mofro will headline a show RiversEdge Amphitheater today as part of the 10th anniversary concert season, joined by special guest Jackie Venson.
“It’s really exciting for us to be able to have a band like JJ Grey and Mofro come to Hamilton. Outside of The Revivalists, it might be the biggest, most household name band we’ve had at RiversEdge. We’re pretty excited about it,” said Adam Helms, director of resident services, City of Hamilton, and producer of the RiversEdge concert series.
This is the only paid admission show of the season. The cost of a ticket is $30 for a general admission ticket (plus online ticketing fees.) Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. Venson will take the stage at 7:30 p.m., followed by JJ Grey and Mofro at 9 p.m. If the concert doesn’t sell out in advance, tickets will be available the day of the show for $35 per ticket.
“Since we started the concert series, one name that people kept bringing up was JJ Grey and Mofro. They kept telling us, ‘Hey, you guys should look at JJ Grey and Mofro.’ I’ve heard that multiple times over the years, and it’s really been exciting to be able to make that come to fruition. It’s a big name for RiversEdge and Hamilton, and I’m looking forward to making it a great day for Hamilton, Helms said.
In addition to the stop in Hamilton, JJ Grey and Mofro is in the midst of a headlining tour that will crisscross the country throughout the fall. JJ Grey and Mofro also just concluded a co-headlining summer tour with Blues Traveler that spanned from the Midwest to the East Coast.
From releasing critically acclaimed albums to touring the world and amassing a solid fan base, JJ Grey and Mofro is celebrating two decades in the music business. The band released its debut, Blackwater, in 2001.
“People are coming from all over the region as well as from out of state to kick off Labor Day weekend. So, I look forward to seeing everybody out there, and we’re looking forward to putting on a great show,” Helms said.
Ultimately, he said the purpose of the RiversEdge Concert Series has been to “Build the community with live music experiences.”
The concert series began in 2012. Early shows were performed at Bailey Square, in front of the courthouse, and many shows were performed under the McDulin Parking Garage. RiversEdge started performing shows at the amphitheater in 2013.
He said the “2021 shows have been great” and “about normal compared to shows in the past.”
“From both the bands and attendee’s perspectives, I think people are really glad that live music is back in some form or fashion, that we’re able to do it this year, and the bands are really grateful to be able to play again, especially early in the year, you could see it in the band’s eyes and the glow on their faces after a year of being off,” Helms said.