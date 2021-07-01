J.D. Vance rally highlights second-generation manufacturer: Meet Middletown Tube Works

“He’s a Middletown homeboy,” Phillips said.

She said the event will be held in a steel warehouse that due to the lack of supplies is rather empty. She said the plant has been cleaned and she compared it to having family and friends over to your house.

Catherine Martin, vice president of communications, said at many as 300 people may attend the event. On Wednesday, workers were moving tubes and steel coils to be used as a backdrop to the stage.

Middletown Tube Works was purchased from Armco Steel (now Cleveland-Cliffs) in 1993 by the late Ralph Phillips. After purchasing the company, he and his team immediately streamlined the company to provide highly formable coated and non-coated welded steel tube for industries including HVAC, appliance and others, according to the company’s website.

In 2009, following the passing of Phillips, his daughter became owner of all voting stock and moved up from vice president to take over managing the operations.