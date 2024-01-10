Jay’s Furniture stores in Hamilton to close permanently

Family owned and operated for over 60 years, Jay’s Furniture Direct and Jay’s Furniture Clearance Center are going out of business.
The leases are ending, and both stores will liquidate remaining inventory beginning Saturday, according to a press release Wednesday.
Jay’s Furniture Direct and Jay’s Furniture Clearance Center have provided a selection of furniture and mattresses for six decades.
The going-out-of-business sale will take place at Jay’s Furniture Direct at 1101 High St., and Jay’s Furniture Clearance Center at 2250 Dixie Hwy. (Route 4). A combined 60,000 square feet of warehouse space holds a variety of furniture that the release said must be sold immediately.
For more information, visit jaysfurnituresale.com.
