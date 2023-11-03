It’s time change weekend: Clocks fall back an hour

BreakingNews
34 minutes ago
Daylight Saving Time ends at 2 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 5, and officials are using this as an opportunity to remind people to change batteries in smoke detectors.

The State of Ohio released a statement Friday alerting folks they should test alarms and carbon monoxide detectors.

“We see the life-saving impact properly functioning smoke alarms can have when the worst happens,” said State Fire Marshal Kevin Reardon. “Working smoke alarms save lives, cutting your risk of dying in a house fire in half.”

The release says to find out how old a smoke alarm is, as well as its expiration date, simply look on the back of the alarm where the date of manufacture is marked. The smoke alarm should be replaced 10 years from that date.

“Any alarms with a manufacture date of 2013 or earlier should be replaced,” the release said.

