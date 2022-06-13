It’s really muggy: Cincinnati dew point hits level not reached in 11 years

A dew point is “the temperature the air needs to be cooled to (at constant pressure) in order to achieve a relative humidity of 100%,” the NWS says. “At this point the air cannot hold more water in the gas form. If the air were to be cooled even more, water vapor would have to come out of the atmosphere in the liquid form, usually as fog or precipitation.”

Basically, the higher the dew point, the muggier it feels outside.