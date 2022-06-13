It’s really muggy: Cincinnati dew point hits level not reached in 11 years

The National Weather Service said today the dew point at Cincinnati has reached 80°F for the first time in 11 years.
July 11, 2011 was the previous date this happened.
“This is only the 7th day on record at the site in which the dewpoint has reached 80°F. The record at the site, for those curious, is 82°F on July 17, 1943,” the NWS states.
A dew point is “the temperature the air needs to be cooled to (at constant pressure) in order to achieve a relative humidity of 100%,” the NWS says. “At this point the air cannot hold more water in the gas form. If the air were to be cooled even more, water vapor would have to come out of the atmosphere in the liquid form, usually as fog or precipitation.”
Basically, the higher the dew point, the muggier it feels outside.