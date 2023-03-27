Investigators look at what caused double fatal crash that slowed Ohio 63 traffic

MONROE — Investigators with the Hamilton Post of the State Highway Patrol are trying to determine what caused a crash that took the lives of two local men Saturday afternoon.
Jacob Baker, 38, of Monroe, and Charles Taylor Jr., 65, of Middletown, were killed when the car Baker was driving was involved in a crash around 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Ohio 63 and Yankee Road.
Baker died at the scene and Taylor died at Atrium Medical Center according to the patrol.
Baker died from multiple traumatic injuries, according to the Butler County Coroner’s Office. His death was ruled an accident.
Since Taylor died at Atrium, his body was taken to the Warren County Coroner’s Office.
Troopers said a 2015 Cadillac Escalade, driven by Jennifer Aguirre-Delgado, 30, of Lebanon, was traveling east on Ohio 63 when it struck Baker’s 2019 Chevrolet Equinox. Baker was turning west onto Ohio 63 from Yankee Road, troopers said.
The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
