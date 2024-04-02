Investigation underway after body found in Hamilton

Police are investigating after finding a dead man Monday afternoon in Hamilton.
In a release, Hamilton police said that at about 2:35 p.m. officers were called to the 1100 block of S. 13th Street on a report of a deceased person.
Officers found an unresponsive man, and Hamilton Fire medics confirmed the man was dead.
Detectives were called to the scene to investigate, police said.
Police asked that anyone with information about the man contact the Hamilton Police Department Investigations Section at 513-868-5811, extension 2002, or call Detective Karswisch at 513-868-5811, extension 1247.
In Other News
1
Communities can use opioid settlement funding to help lower overdose...
2
Butler County group gets $2m for lead abatement work
3
Eaton Avenue sanitary sewer repair delayed in Hamilton
4
Holiday Whopla improved in 2023 as Middletown seeks to become holiday...
5
Hamilton hospital to use AI platform to guide doctors in patient care
About the Author