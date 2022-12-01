Intersection repairs at B Street, Columbia Bridge in Hamilton happening today

There will be some lane restrictions at B Street and the Columbia Bridge at New London Road tonight due to repair work.
Beginning at 11 p.m. and lasting until around 3 a.m., there will be pavement repairs being made, according to the city of Hamilton.
City Engineer Rich Engle said the pavement “is badly rutted due” as a result of heavy truck traffic that goes through this intersection.
“We identified the problem earlier this year and are finally able to schedule the repairs tonight,” he said. “This repair is a ‘Band-aid’ fix at the present time. More permanent repairs will be done in the future.”
Traffic control will be in place during the time of the lane restrictions, and motorists are advised to be cautious and obey all traffic control devices.
