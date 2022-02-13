Insider Guide spotlights what is ‘explorable’ in Butler County

The Butler County Insider Guide is available at the Butler County Visitors Bureau, and at various distribution points throughout Butler County, such as inside The Foundry at Liberty Center. Residents can also order an Insider Guide and have it mailed to them by filling out a form on the website at gettothebc.com/guide.

A digital link is available online at gettothebc.com/guide The Insider Guide is available to organizations upon request, or by stopping by Butler County Visitors Bureau to pick up copies.

“We feature all sorts of things in there, such as outdoor adventures and food. We have profiles on small business owners and what they love about their business and other businesses around them,” Kocher said.

Every year, the Butler County Visitors Bureau has a meeting of its staff members and publishing team to discuss current travel trends, new openings, and different perspectives they want to incorporate into the Insider Guide. Then, the team produces an editorial plan and puts those plans and ideas together in the Insider Guide.

“The content rotates every year. There are things we feature every year, but each year, we rotate in new things as well. We try to show the breadth and diversity of Butler County from a geographic standpoint, from more urban centers to rural areas, from food, different types of people, and whether or not you want an indoor activity or an outdoor activity,” Kocher said.

She said, “We provide different points of inspiration for lots of different types of travelers, or people who are showing their friends and family the area. We want people to either learn more about their home, or a place that they want to visit.”

The print edition of the Insider Guide is available at area hotels, Liberty Center, Jungle Jim’s International Market, the Butler County Regional Airport, the Butler County Government Services building as well as at all the attractions, such as EnterTRAINment Junction.

“We are very easy to get to. We have great, unique, one-of-a kind places to experience, take Jungle Jim’s for instance, you can never, ever duplicate that anywhere else. The original Jungle Jim’s is like no other place. We also have skydiving here. You can do the Donut Trail, and you can go to an outdoor movie theater. We have incredible local breweries, artisan chocolate shops, and the list goes on and on,” Kocher said.