Information sought on local ties to 1930 ‘tree sitting’ fad

In the summer of 1930, a new fad exploded onto the scene — tree sitting. American teens nationwide, both boys and girls, set about to see who could last the longest perched among the branches of park and backyard trees. This new craze also swept across Butler County, but by autumn as the leaves were turning, the branches had been vacated, and the obsession was gone.

The Butler County Historical Society is seeking information on those in the county who participated in attempting to break tree sitting records. Youths from Hamilton and Middletown participated, and though none broke national or state records, local records were established.