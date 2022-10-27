Indoor pickleball facility, second-largest in nation, to be built in West Chester

“The programming and scale of The Pickle Lodge are what will make it stand out,” said Mitch Dunn, the other co-owner of The Pickle Lodge. “Everything we are doing is with the player’s needs front and center.”

Dunn is also the President and Cofounder of the 1,500-member Cincinnati Pickleball Club.

“We are bringing something to Cincinnati that does not exist. The highest level of play on fully dedicated courts paired with an entertainment experience that will give players the space to gather, relax, and have a bite and a drink after playing,” said Frank. Frank also co-owns the Fowling Warehouse in Pleasant Ridge.

The Pickle Lodge said it has a 5-year lease with the option to purchase the property at the end of that lease.

The press release said the Lodge will be open to the public and also offer memberships that will include discounts.

The Pickle Lodge is still seeking investors to finalize its build out, and it does not yet have a restaurant partner to operate inside the facility.

Pickleball has been one of the fastest growing sports in America, bot at the amateur and professional levels. It is a sport that all ages can play due to its small court size and simple equipment. It is played on a smaller sized tennis court with a lightweight ball that is slightly heavier than a whiffle ball and small, flat paddles.

The game is played similar to tennis, where there is a server and a receiver, followed by volleys over the net, but there are nuances to the rules. Players need to let the first serve and return bounce before striking it in the air, and players may not start their approach to the ball inside the lines closest to the net called the “kitchen.”