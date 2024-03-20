Hall maintains large lead, Carruthers still behind as polls report

Carruthers, R-Hamilton, however, still trails challenger Diane Mullins 54% to 46% in the 47th District.

Only 19.8% of registered voters cast a ballot in this election, according to Butler County’s unofficial results. Turnout can change with late-arriving vote-by-mail ballots that were postmarked by Monday and received by this Friday.

46th House District Race

The Republican primary for Ohio’s 46th House District seat has incumbent Rep. Thomas Hall, R-Madison Twp., being challenged by Zachary Stacy, of Monroe. Hall is seeking his third term.

The 46th Ohio House District covers the northeast section of Butler County, including the cities of Middletown and Monroe along with Madison, Liberty and St. Clair townships.

Hall, 28, said voters should return him to Columbus because of his ability to produce results for the district, being his strong conservative voice, and his proven record of getting bills signed into law. Additionally, he said he’s proud of the amount of grant money he’s helped direct back to his district.

As his top priorities, Hall listed property tax reform; championing first responders; strengthening local and state partnerships; deregulating and empowering small businesses; and enhancing the homestead exemption.

Stacy, 30, is a first-time candidate and wants to attack the big issues he’s personally seen Butler County struggle with, including the drug crisis, poverty, crime and homelessness. He also wants a hand in impacting the unprecedented property value hikes.

Stacy said he’s a child and orphan of drug addicts but has overcome those obstacles through hard work and dedication.

He wants to see blue-collar, everyday people representing the district and he understands the voters because he’s one of them and believes he can be their voice.

The winner of this GOP primary race will advance to the November general election and face Democrat Benjamin McCall, of Liberty Twp.

47th House District Race

Incumbent Rep. Sara Carruthers, R-Hamilton, is trying to win her fourth term in the Ohio Statehouse, but her opponent, Diane Mullins, of Hanover Twp., a co-pastor at the Calvary Church, wants to oust the fellow conservative.

They are seeking the GOP nomination in today’s primary election for the 47th Ohio House District seat, which represents western and northern Butler County, including the cities of Hamilton and Oxford.

Mullins, who did not answer messages seeking comment about this race, is running mostly because Carruthers supported Ohio House Speaker Jason Stephens in 2023. She has referred to Carruthers as a RINO, which stands for Republican in Name Only.

Carruthers has championed bills addressing domestic violence, animal abuse, child health care and veterans’ issues, but said she has “unfinished business,” including getting her bill known as Aisha’s Law enacted, which has passed the House twice but the Senate has failed to act.

Mullins unsuccessfully ran for the Statehouse four years ago before Ohio redistricted its 99 House seats following the decennial census.

In a 2020 Journal-News story, Mullins told the newspaper she was steadfast in protecting life and Second Amendment rights. She also acknowledged then about the importance of working with the minority party to advance Ohio.

The winner of the GOP primary will advance to the November general election and face Democrat Vanessa Cummings, of Oxford Twp.

Reporter Ed Richter contributed to this story.