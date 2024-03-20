Lang holding off challengers in Ohio’s 4th Senate District race

Only 19.82% of registered voters cast a ballot in this election, according to Butler County’s unofficial results. Turnout can change with late-arriving vote-by-mail ballots that were postmarked by Monday and received by this Friday.

Lang is being challenged in this primary race by Keller andMorgan, who had spent some time as an elected official in Washington, D.C.

Lang is seeking a second term representing most of Butler County (Wayne and Milford townships and the city of Trenton are represented by the 5th Senate District).

Keller said she hadn’t planned to run against Lang again ― she and West Chester Twp. Trustee Lee Wong lost to Lang in the 2020 Ohio Senate GOP primary ― but it was his backing of Senate Bill 132 in September that changed her mind.

Morgan had spent many years in the Washington, D.C. area, away from his hometown, but moved back home several years ago and is ready to make a difference. He took a few shots at public office, losing a bid for a Washington D.C. City Council seat before winning a term on the Advisory Neighborhood Commission.

Thomas Cooke, of Oxford Twp., will be the Democratic opponent this November for the winner of tonight’s primary contest. He is unopposed in today’s Democratic Party’s primary.