In fatal Liberty Twp. crash, driver sideswipes SUV, hits pickup truck head‑on

A driver was killed and two people were injured after a Mazda6 sideswiped an SUV, made a U-turn and then struck a Ford F‑150 head‑on in Liberty Twp. Saturday, March 21, 2026, Emergency crews shut down Ohio 747 in both directions as investigators processed the scene. PHOTO: OHIO DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION

A driver was killed and two people were injured after a Mazda6 sideswiped an SUV, made a U-turn and then struck a Ford F‑150 head‑on in Liberty Twp. Saturday, March 21, 2026, Emergency crews shut down Ohio 747 in both directions as investigators processed the scene. PHOTO: OHIO DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION
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Updated 14 hours ago
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A crash in Liberty Twp. this weekend resulted in one person dead and two injured, the Butler County Sheriff’s Office said.

At approximately 5:20 p.m. Saturday, BCSO Road Patrol deputies were dispatched to a report of a reckless driver operating a Mazda6 west on Ohio 129. The vehicle exited onto Ohio 747 (Princeton Glendale Road), where it sideswiped a silver SUV before continuing north on Ohio 747.

The vehicle then made a U-turn and headed south on Ohio 747. As it approached the Ohio 129 bridge, the vehicle failed to obey a traffic control device (red light) and struck a Ford F-150 head-on. The Mazda then struck a guardrail and came to rest on the bridge.

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The Mazda6 driver, whose identity is yet to be released, was pronounced deceased upon arrival at UC West Chester Hospital.

The driver and passenger of the Ford F-150 were transported to UC West Chester Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. The occupants of the SUV that was sideswiped were not injured.

Ohio 747 was shut down in both directions while emergency crews responded and the Butler County Sheriff’s Office Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team (S.T.A.R.T.) investigated.

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Eric covers the city of Hamilton for Journal-News.com. His previous work includes reporting on southern Montgomery County for the Dayton Daily News. He has been part of the Cox First Media reporting team since 2005. He is a graduate of Ohio University’s E.W. Scripps School of Journalism.