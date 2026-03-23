In fatal Liberty Twp. crash, driver sideswipes SUV, hits pickup truck head‑on

The vehicle then made a U-turn and headed south on Ohio 747. As it approached the Ohio 129 bridge, the vehicle failed to obey a traffic control device (red light) and struck a Ford F-150 head-on. The Mazda then struck a guardrail and came to rest on the bridge.

The Mazda6 driver, whose identity is yet to be released, was pronounced deceased upon arrival at UC West Chester Hospital.

The driver and passenger of the Ford F-150 were transported to UC West Chester Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. The occupants of the SUV that was sideswiped were not injured.

Ohio 747 was shut down in both directions while emergency crews responded and the Butler County Sheriff’s Office Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team (S.T.A.R.T.) investigated.