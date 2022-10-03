In case you missed it: Journal-News top stories in the past week

“The board voted 5-0 to hire the national, employment law firm Jackson Lewis P.C. as an investigator to review non-criminal accusations against Lakota Schools Superintendent Matt Miller,” education reporter Michael Clark wrote.

In his first public comments since allegations surfaced, Miller, who had already been investigated by the Butler County Sheriff for the same allegations, said the claims “are false” and promised to fully cooperate with the board’s investigation.

Editor’s Note: Because no charges have been filed against Miller, nor have any accusations been made public by the district, the Journal-News is not reporting the allegations.

In New Miami, the new owners of Red’s Hamburger Shop, a 60-year-old restaurant which was set to reopen later this month, incurred hidden costs that will not allow the restaurant to reopen, reported Rick McCrabb.

Current owner Walley Estes said he hopes a new owner can take over and reopen the business soon.

In Hamilton, Casual Pint owner Ann Marie Cilley spoke on “Bad*** Women’s Month,” a local initiative to connect women and support women’s organizations.

“There are a lot of bada** women here in Hamilton,” Cilley said. “Women’s support in Hamilton is not a problem. I don’t think I’ve been anywhere where I’ve felt more supported as a business owner, as a contributor, and as a leader here.”

Reporter Michael Pitman wrote, “Cilley is leading the charge of a city-wide effort called Bada** Women’s Month, which is designed to strengthen and build wellness, which includes physical care, mental health and spiritual health, financial literacy and personal safety. Several tough, resilient, and tenacious women have joined Cilley in this initiative.”

In Crime & Law, reporter Lauren Pack talked with Middletown officials about the three murders that have occurred in the past two months. Pack said no murders had occurred in the first six months of 2022.

“While officers are always concerned about violence, Middletown Police Maj. Eric Crank said last week the recent uptick in homicides is not a large concern, pointing to quick arrests and efforts to curtail gun violence,” Pack wrote.

Reporter Denise Callahan wrote about Butler County officials’ potential interest in “Dignity Buses,” a mobile nightly shelter solution for some of the county’s homeless population.

The buses, which can shelter 20 people a night and include bathrooms, luggage, and space for pets, were seen in action in Florida by local decision makers, including Butler County Commissioner Cindy Carpenter.

“The Dignity Bus idea first surfaced in Middletown in August when the Coalition for a Healthy Middletown proposed the city spend $360,000 on three buses — one for men, another for women and one for overflow — that would provide the unhoused a nightly warm place to sleep during the winter,” Callahan wrote.

“Middletown Mayor Nicole Condrey told the Journal-News she doesn’t think the city will purchase the buses since the council has not indicated they would support it,” Callahan wrote.

In Reily Twp., a rural, agrarian community outside Oxford, voters will be asked to increase the levy for the township’s volunteer fire department.

Township officials are asking to increase the tax levy from its current 2.75 mills to 4.5 mills, which would be in effect for a five year period, Avery Kreemer wrote.

“It’s always been well received in the past. I think if we do a good job getting the information out there, hopefully it will pass,” said Reily Township Trustee and volunteer firefighter Nick Schwab.

“Schwab himself has been a resident of Reily Twp. for around 55 years, and a township trustee for 49 of those. His current term is set to expire in 2023,” Kreemer wrote.

“He said it’s important to note that in Reilly Twp., residents aren’t charged for using EMS services,” Kreemer wrote. “All of its operations are maintained through the tax levy and donations, which is made possible by a volunteer staff of more than 30 people.”